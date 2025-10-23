Liberty Park residents to build new day spa in The Bray Town Center

× Expand Rendering by Gray Reese Architects The Kubu Bali Day Spa planned for construction on about an acre of land at 1090 Lantern Way in the Liberty Park Bray Town Center.

Liberty Park residents Adam and Mia Scott plan to open a new spa called Kubu Bali Day Spa on about an acre of land at 1090 Lantern Way in the Liberty Park Bray Town Center.

Looking from Liberty Parkway, it will be behind the Chevron gasoline station and to the left of The Filmont apartments. Construction began in mid-October, and the spa is expected to open in the fall of 2026, Adam Scott said. The facility will have about 4,400 square feet of air-conditioned space and a 1,200-square-foot enclosed outdoor courtyard, he said.

Mia Scott, who is from Bali, will operate the spa and offer a full range of services that includes massages, facials, waxing, nail services, a sauna and steam shower. There also will be a 450-square-foot private events room for small group events or parties.

The outdoor courtyard — inspired by a Balinese water garden — was designed by Faith Miller of Schoel Engineering, and the spa building was designed by Gray Reese of Gray Reese Architects.