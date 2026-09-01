Liberty Park Family Dentistry celebrates eighth anniversary

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Liberty Park Family Dentistry recently celebrated its eighth anniversary at 8000 Liberty Parkway, Suite 126.

The family dental practice is led by Dr. Andrea Nunes, who provides general dentistry for patients of all ages, including children, teens and adults.

Services at the practice include routine cleanings, crowns, operative dental care and teeth whitening. Nunes also focuses on helping children and adults who may be anxious about visiting the dentist feel more comfortable receiving care.

A native of Brazil, Nunes has lived in the United States for 18 years. She earned her general dentistry degree from UAB and previously earned a pediatric specialty degree in Brazil.

Nunes opened her own practice after developing relationships with patients in the area during the previous 12 years of her career. Liberty Park Family Dentistry serves patients from Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Cahaba Heights and surrounding communities.

The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 205-413-8116 or visit andreanunesdmd.com.