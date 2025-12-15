Let's Lose Weight Loss and Wellness clinic opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from Let's Lose Weight Loss & Wellness website

Let’s Lose Weight Loss and Wellness has opened a new clinic in Vestavia Hills and is having a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The new clinic is at 614 Montgomery Highway in the Vestavia Hills City Center, next to Newk’s, and is a relocation of a clinic that was off Lakeshore Drive in Homewood, Manager Molly Lucas said.

“We were just looking for kind of a change in scenery,” Lucas said. “We had been over there in that area for a long time. We just wanted something new, and our owner found this space, and it was just perfect.”

The Vestavia Hills City Center has a lot of foot traffic, other health and wellness businesses and a lot of healthy eating options, Lucas said.

Let’s Lose Weight Loss and Wellness offers programs for natural weight loss and prescription weight loss with prescription appetite suppression and GLP medications that slow digestion, she said. The clinic also offers natural dietary supplements, vitamin injections, fat burner injections, weigh-ins, counseling, menus and other resources for weight loss, she said.

Let’s Lose Weight Loss and Wellness was started in 2002 by Anita Gibson and now has six locations. The other locations are in Calera, McCalla, Pelham, Trussville and Prattville. Operating hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

For more information, go to letslose.com or call 205-545-8180.