Knit Happenz celebrates 40 years in business

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Knit Happenz store in The Shops at Oak Park in Vestavia Hills, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025.

Knit Happenz this year is celebrating its 40th anniversary in business.

The shop this past fall relocated from 2126 Columbiana Road to 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 112, in The Shops at Oak Park shopping center, in the space formerly occupied by Rocky Ridge Chiropractic.

The owner, Holly Tenison, said they offer yarn and accessories for knitting and crocheting, as well as help on knitting and crocheting projects.

Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and also 4-7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 205-822-7875 or visit knithappenz.com.