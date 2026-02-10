Get to know: Karen’s Hallmark Shop owner Karen Burgess

× Expand Jordyn Davis Karen Burgess Karen Burgess, owner of Karen’s Hallmark shop.

Q: How long have you owned Karen’s Hallmark Shop in Vestavia?

A: I have been the owner of Karen’s Hallmark in Vestavia Hills since 1996. I have been a Hallmark retailer since 1989.

Q: What is the most rewarding part about owning this Hallmark shop in Vestavia Hills?

A: The most rewarding part about owning this shop has been the friendships I have made through the years.

Q: What is something customers particularly enjoy at your shop? Why do you think they love this item so much?

A: People love to come to the Hallmark shop … to look and shop for the Hallmark keepsake ornaments. Families have family traditions and memories attached to them, and it is nice to be a small part of helping them each year. I hear every day that “people don’t send cards anymore.” That is the main thing we sell! People still want to make a personal connection to loved ones.

Q: What makes you proud to own this shop?

A: I’m proud to have been a part of the Vestavia community. It’s a great place to be!