Just Singin' performs for chamber

× Expand Neal Embry Members of the Vestavia Hills High School choral group, Just Singin’, perform at the Dec. 11 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Just Singin’, the Vestavia Hills High School a cappella vocal group, performed a selection of pop songs before leading those gathered at the December luncheon of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce in a rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The group, which has been invited to perform at the American Choral Directors’ Association (ACDA) national conference in February 2019, got the crowd involved for their final song, with students leading each table to play a part in “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Before that, David Johnson, founder and CEO of Doulos Partners, an international church-planting organization headquartered in Birmingham, spoke about his partnership with businesses like OnTime Services, the sponsor for the Dec. 11 luncheon.

Johnson said businesses like OnTime, which has a “kingdom [of God]” perspective, are helpful in his organization.

Doulos Partners started when Johnson was 51, when he said God “gave him a new assignment” to spread the gospel worldwide by planting churches.

The organization is now in 36 countries and has seen about 21,000 churches planted, and six million people become Christians.

At the January meeting, the chamber will recognize chamber businesses of the year, give out other awards and install new officers, executive director Karen Odle said after Tuesday’s luncheon.

The luncheon has been moved to Jan. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Vestavia Hills Country Club.