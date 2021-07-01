Jane Geiger named a Top 50 Over 50 honoree by Positive Maturity

Jane N. Geiger, a Vestavia Hills native, has been named a member of the 2021-2022 class of Top 50 Over 50 award winners by Positive Maturity Inc.

Since 2014, Positive Maturity in Birmingham, Ala., has recognized individuals 50 and older in central Alabama for their success and/or lifetime achievements in business, personal and civic engagements. It is an exclusive list that celebrates members of the community who know how to dream, laugh, contribute, and achieve on many levels, which are all key elements of staying young while growing up.

Geiger has accomplished many business, nonprofit and personal goals. She is CEO and founder of Grace Ministries Inc., a nonprofit counseling and education platform with a global reach via counseling, consulting, and publishing, reaching from Alabama throughout the Southeast, covering the United States, along with Canada and Europe.

Geiger is a graduate of The University of Alabama where she studied business marketing and counseling education and has a master’s degree in counseling from The University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also has a doctorate of ministry in Spiritual Formation from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio.

After being named a Top 50 Over 50 honoree, Geiger said her heart was “humbled and grateful,” and credited her teams of support in all areas of her 31 years of work as a counselor, minister, and author.

“I am so thankful for the investment and partnership with so many individuals, couples, families, churches, and companies throughout my long career in Birmingham and all over the United States,” Geiger said.

Geiger founded Grace Ministries, a nonprofit counseling ministry, in 1996 to provide counseling with the encouraging truth of the gospel of Christian grace for all people. She has been published as a newspaper columnist, magazine columnist, book series author, diversity coach, business consultant, and you will soon be able to listen to her on an upcoming radio show and a call-in podcast titled, “See Jane Listen.”

Over the last 20 years, Geiger has founded and pioneered dozens of successful efforts that have given her the experience to be a reliable guide for CEOs, CFOs, pastors, managers, visionaries and leaders in industry who have sought her leadership as an executive coach.

As Geiger prepares to release three works in 2021, she dedicates this award to her clients who have entrusted her with their deepest needs for counseling, coaching, business consulting, and ministry. For many, she has been their family’s minister for almost three decades. She dedicates this honor of Top 50 Over 50 to all with whom she has had this confidential bond, and to her supportive family, friends, staff, and board of advisors.

Geiger also credits her success to the Vestavia Hills School System and their offering of Advanced Placement courses that helped her achieve scholarships to UA, UAB and Beeson Divinity School. She received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award while at UA, which is given nationally to the top female student, and at UAB, she graduated summa cum laude and served as president of the Student Counseling Association.

More information about Grace Ministries and TEAM GRACE, visit www.WritersCupOfGrace.com.