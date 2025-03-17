IV drip, body sculpting businesses open up inside Phenix Salon Suites

× Expand Photo courtesy of Drip Suites Drip Suites is now offering vitamins and hydration through an IV drip at Phenix Salon Suites

Drip Suites, a business that offers people vitamins and hydration through an IV drip, last week started operating within the three Phenix Salon Suites in Vestavia Hills and The Colonnade.

Those locations are in the Vestavia City Center at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108, Patchwork Farms at 3036 Healthy Way and The Colonnade at 3411 Colonnade Parkway.

Customers can get an IV drip while they are getting their haircut or make an appointment just for the IV drip, said Dennis Daughety, owner of the three Phenix Salon Suites.

The cost for the IV drips ranges from $90 to $275, he said. The owner/operator of Drip Suites is Shannon Cook. For more information or to make an appointment, visit dripsuites.com or call 855-464-9378.

Iconic Spa, a body sculpting business owned and operated by Neal Karski, also last week started operating at the Phenix Salon Suites in the Vestavia Hills City Center. For more information about or to make an appointment, visit iconicspa.com or call 773-691-6143.