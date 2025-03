× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Iron City Package Store is opening at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 117, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Parvez Mulji, owner of the Chevron gasoline station at 705 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, plans to open a package store called Iron City Package Store in the strip shopping center at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 117.

The target opening date is sometime in April, Mulji said. The store will cover about 1,500 square feet and is located between Holmes Feline Clnic and NX Nail Spa.