Iron City Biomechanics opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Iron City Biomechanics Neriah Franklin is the owner and operator of Iron City Biomechanics in Vestavia Hills.

For nearly a decade, Neriah Franklin worked in various fitness settings, from managing YMCA programs to overseeing boutique gyms. But as a self-employed trainer throughout, he always knew he wanted to create something different — a fitness space where individuals struggling with chronic pain could find relief and strength without the intimidation of a traditional gym.

That vision became reality with Iron City Biomechanics, Franklin’s personal training studio in Vestavia Hills. His approach blends elements of physical therapy, movement optimization, and strength training, focusing on improving posture, eliminating pain, and enhancing functional movement.

“My ideal client is really someone that deals with a lot of chronic pain issues,” Franklin said. “And so I tell people I want us to be their last stop, because typically when people try the other methods of exercise out there, they often all run into the same issues and they start dealing with some chronic issues, whether that be knee pain, back pain, movement limitations, and oftentimes people contribute it to age. But we here think otherwise.”

Unlike crowded gyms, Iron City Biomechanics offers an intimate setting with a maximum three-to-one client-to-trainer ratio, ensuring personalized coaching in every session. Franklin, a U.S. Army veteran with nine years of service in logistics, credits his military background with shaping his leadership skills and ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“I think the biggest thing that the military gave me — the skill set that it gave me — was just being an effective leader,” Franklin said. “Really being able to lead many people, especially from different walks and people that have different personality types and things like that. So I’ve become very personable and been able to connect with people on deeper levels and really help them along their journey, whatever they may be dealing with.”

Franklin’s 12-week coaching programs are designed to reassess progress continually, ensuring clients stay on track. “That 12 weeks is a short enough time frame to keep their attention and we can be sniper-focused on one goal, but it’s not so long to where people just lose interest,” he said.

Iron City Biomechanics is located at 1360 Montgomery Highway, Suite 128, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216.

For more information, visit ironcitybiomechanics.com.