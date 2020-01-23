In the Zone: Birmingham’s Stretch Zone location ranks 2nd in the franchise

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lori Gordon. Stretch Zone Wendy Brownless performs a stretch on a client. The Stretch Zone Method works through the nervous system to achieve lasting gains in flexibility and range of motion. × 2 of 2 Expand Stretch Zone information. Prev Next

Kenny Gordon had been having back problems for a while and began going to Stretch Zone over a year and a half ago to help with his flexibility.

Gordon said he could tell a difference after his first stretch session and noticed his range of motion also improved over time.

“To wake up and not have back pain in the mornings has been a big blessing for me,” he said.

Gordon was such a fan of Stretch Zone and its program that he and his wife Lori bought the Vestavia Hills franchise from its former owner in October.

“We knew this location would benefit from a local owner, and since it was already a well-established business doing so well, it was a slam dunk,” he said.

The location is the No. 2 performing store of all of the Stretch Zones, and the couple credits this to general manager Wendy Brownless, who has been at the location since it opened in December 2017.

“The success of this store is due to Wendy and the wonderful people we have working here,” Lori Gordon said.

Brownless, who assisted in opening local Orange Theory locations and also worked at Life Time Fitness, said all of the employees have to go through a rigorous training process be able to work at Stretch Zone.

“Everyone comes from a background in health and wellness, including personal training, exercise science, kinesiology or massage therapy, and knows about the body,” she said. “Stretch Zone is a nationally accredited program and in addition to the 50 hours of hands-on training, they must pass practical and written exams to become certified in stretching.”

Brownless said with practitioner-assisted stretching, they do all the work and the client receives all the benefits. She said Stretch Zone is for everyone, from young athletes to those in their later years. The benefits of stretching can also help people who have had hip replacements, knee replacements, spinal surgeries and more.

The method has many benefits, including a decrease of tension in the muscles, an increased range of motion, increased flexibility and mobility and a reduction of stiffness and tightness in joints. Stretching also leads to enhanced daily activity and helps with injury prevention. She describes the process as a marathon, not a sprint.

“When they come in for their first stretch, we learn about them and educate them about what Stretch Zone is and the benefits,” she said. “We take them through a total body stretch, explaining what we are doing and why we are doing it.”

After the session, Brownless said she will discuss with the client what she found and give them recommendations. After a period of 12 weeks is when most people reach their optimal range of motion. After that, most clients just switch to routine maintenance.

The Stretch Zone method works with stretch reflexes to recreate muscle memory. A 3-5-7 method is used to go from light to medium to deep stretch. It differs from physical therapy, visiting a chiropractor, getting a massage, or doing yoga or Pilates. However, it can work in conjunction with those practices.

“What we are doing is working with muscles and tendons to go in and stretch the body,” Brownlee said. “We are doing both sides, opening it up and releasing tension.”

Straps are used to isolate different areas during the stretch. The stretch begins at the feet and gradually moves all the way up to the head. There are different protocols for each section of the body, individualized to each client.

There are currently 76 Stretch Zone locations throughout the U.S. and 20 more are in progress. The Birmingham Stretch Zone has 10 staff members and six stretching tables. Lori Gordon said most of their clients have come from referrals.

New clients receive their first session free. After becoming a member, appointments can be scheduled through an app. The cost is similar to that of a massage, and clients can use their health savings account and choose from family packages.

Stretch Zone plans to have an open house in January. For more information, visit stretchzone.com/locations/birmingham, Facebook or Instagram..