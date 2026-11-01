How Clotheshorse has thrived in Vestavia Hills for 34 years

× Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Gen X couple Becky and Tim Sager of Dolly Ridge Road opened their Clotheshorse upscale consignment 34 years ago, building a local favorite on their personal faith, bargains, careful numbers and a people-over-profits philosophy.

Before Clotheshorse upscale consignment was a Vestavia Hills staple, it was a habit passed down in Becky Sager’s family. Her grandmother took her everywhere to thrift, sparking a bargain-hunter instinct that would reshape life with her husband, Tim.

“It was in my blood,” Becky said. “I knew I loved a good bargain, and that I would love to provide that for somebody else.”

Clotheshorse, which sells women’s, men’s and children’s clothes, shoes and accessories, has been in business for 34 years in shopping centers off Rocky Ridge Road near Morgan Drive.

The store started less as a grand plan and more as a family favor for Tim’s younger sister, who was looking for a career path in the 1990s.

Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett.

“She decided working for her big brother was not going to be her career path, which was a good choice,” Tim said. “She was a clotheshorse, but I wasn’t. I had the same shirt for three years in school pictures.”

Back then, the upscale consignment concept was barely a blip on anyone’s shopping radar, making the Sagers retail pioneers when Gap and Old Navy were among the hottest brands.

Becky brought instincts for PR and fashion.

CPA Tim brought structure, numbers and computer savvy, writing the earliest programs in a mostly pre-internet world.

That husband-and-wife teamwork has weathered economic shifts, the rise and fall of brands, and a pandemic.

What hasn’t changed is customers’ love of high-quality bargains.

“You buy quality, take care of it, and you retain some of the value,” Tim said. “It’s a lifestyle. It’s just pretty simple.”

The Sagers have raised their own children to consign and now see original customers’ children and grandchildren coming through the doors.

“We think of this like a community. We think of it like a ministry,” Becky said. “We think of it like this is what we’re supposed to be doing.”

The result is a consignment store with a fiercely loyal base.

Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett.

“The Clotheshorse is one of my go-to places to shop in Vestavia Hills,” said Tracy Thornton, director of membership and marketing for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. “My daughter Chambers has been so fortunate to get to know every employee there. She absolutely loves visiting, and who knows — maybe one day, when she’s old enough, she’ll become the next Clotheshorse employee. They aren’t just a business in Vestavia Hills; they are part of the fabric of our community.”

The racks have evolved along with Birmingham’s tastes. For women, the top sellers include Golden Goose sneakers, Louis Vuitton bags, Lululemon activewear, Alemais, Zimmermann, Tuckernuck, Gucci and Chanel. For men, it’s Johnnie-O and Vuori golf shirts.

Unsold clothing is donated to local and international charities, often faith-based.

For Tim, the business shifted his career and his priorities.

“I was all about profits, but it’s more about people,” Tim said. “When you put people over profits, it just flips. Every time somebody hands me money for something, I’m so grateful. They can spend that any way. I want them to just be glad they came.”

For more, visit shoptheclotheshorsebham.com.