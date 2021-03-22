Hollywood Pools expands inventory with acquisition of Alabama Gaslight & Grill

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader Alabama Gaslight & Grill will close its Homewood storefront and move its inventory to Hollywood Pools.

Hollywood Pools, specialists in various pool maintenance and services, will be adding additional outdoor retail items, including grills, gas lighting, fireplaces and more on March 29 following the acquisition of Alabama Gaslight & Grill.

"The move to Hollywood Pools represents the partnership and co-branding of two longtime, family-owned businesses in the Greater Birmingham area," said Hollywood Pools in a release. "The notable expansion of their business will increase the variety and brand of grills and add new gas lighting and fireplaces. These new additions, combined with their current outdoor retail will make Hollywood Pools a one-stop-shop for all outdoor/backyard furnishings."

Mike Barnett, the owner and president of Alabama Gaslight and Grill, and his staff will also be transitioning to the Hollywood Pools team. “Their expertise and 50+ years of experience in specialty hearth, grill, and gas lantern retail will be an invaluable asset,” said Hollywood Pools President Marc Owens.

“Combining and growing our inventory and staff is only the first step,” said Hollywood Pools CEO Steve Mote. “Hollywoods Pools has many exciting and new things to come, and our customers can continue to receive the same outstanding service they have come to expect.”

Visit hollywoodpoolandspas.com for more information.