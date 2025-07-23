HNP Landscape Architecture moves from Homewood to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of HNP Landscape Design This is part of the new office space for HNP Landscape Design at 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 400, in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

HNP Landscape Architecture has relocated its office from Homewood to Vestavia Hills.

The company in June moved into a custom-designed 3,400-square-foot space at 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 400, which is on the hill behind Chuck E. Cheese.

HNP Landscape Architecture was established in 1979 by Tommy Holcombe and has evolved into a full-service landscape design firm. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, environmental, municipal and institutional landscape design across the Southeast, including numerous parks and sports fields throughout Vestavia.

For more information, visit hnpsiteplan.com or call 205-870-9936.