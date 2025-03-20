Hillside Music & Cue rebrands as The Local - Bourbon House & Eatery

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Local - Bourbon House & Eatery A dish from The Local - Bourbon House & Eastery in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Hillside Music & Que, which recently reopened at 633 Montgomery Highway under new ownership after closing in October, has changed its name to The Local - Bourbon House & Eatery, executive chef JP Holland said.

The restaurant, which previously had a barbecue focus, now will have a broader menu that will include smash burgers, tacos and Southern comfort foods, Holland said.

The restaurant is owned by Kiran Sunkavalli. Holland was the executive chef for Hillside Music & Que as well and previously owned and operated The Fig in Cahaba Heights and Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie in Mountain Brook.

Sunkavalli also owns The Glass Panda Asian food restaurant in Hoover and has hired Holland to be the executive chef there as well.

Check out The Local — Bourbon House & Eatery’s Facebook page for more details.