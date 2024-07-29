High-tech hoops: Shoot 360

× Expand Photo by Charles Vaughan. Shoot 360 in Vestavia Hills.

Shoot 360, a national franchise that opened an area location late last year, is a new way to get a workout in Vestavia Hills.

The basketball training facility integrates sports science and technology with hands-on coaching and development. Their “Splash Zone” shooting system boasts many clients, including several NBA players.

But Shoot 360 isn’t just for upcoming stars. Owner Jonathan Carter describes the facility as being “for the 6-year-old beginner, the 27-year-old pro basketball player who’s in their prime, the 41-year-old adult that loves basketball and everyone in between.”

Anyone can sign up for a free one-hour workout with a coach, and all athletes get equal access to coaches and technology.

Shoot 360 is at 2301 Old Columbiana Road, Suite 200, and is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

You can visit their website at shoot360.com/birmingham.