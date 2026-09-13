Harper Hills Collective opens second location in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harper Hills Collective

Harper Hills Collective has opened its second location at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 101, in Vestavia Hills.

The home decor boutique celebrated the new store with a grand opening Sept. 10. Its flagship warehouse is located at 930 Markeeta Spur Road in Moody.

Harper Hills Collective specializes in antiques, vintage decor and new home accents, with curated collections that include porcelain, furniture, chinoiserie and Rose Medallion china.

Customers can shop the collection both in person and through the business's active social media presence. According to Harper Hills Collective, its warehouse and retail spaces are arranged in curated settings intended to help shoppers see the color, craftsmanship, texture and scale of individual pieces and envision them in their homes.

For online shoppers, the business regularly posts merchandise on Instagram at @harperhillscollective. Customers can send a direct message for prices, additional photographs or other details or comment "Claim" to purchase available merchandise.

Owner Wendy also hosts Instagram Live sales several times each month, showcasing and selling pieces in real time. Merchandise offered during the live sales is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The business also may accommodate private shopping appointments for customers traveling from out of state when its regular hours are not convenient. Customers are asked to contact the business through Instagram to inquire about those arrangements.

The Vestavia Hills location is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit harperhillscollective.com.