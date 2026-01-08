Hank Marks joins River Financial Services as senior VP and advisor

Hank Marks has joined River Financial Services, the investment division of River Bank & Trust, as senior vice president and financial advisor. He will serve clients across the bank’s Birmingham Region, which includes the Birmingham, Clanton and Tuscaloosa markets.

Marks brings nearly 25 years of experience in trading, investment oversight and advisory roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Birmingham-Southern College.

“Hank brings extensive market knowledge and a relationship-focused approach,” Birmingham Region President Brian Ethridge said. “He will be a strong resource to clients throughout our region.”

Active in the community, Marks serves as a youth basketball commissioner for Mountain Brook Athletics and sits on the Canterbury Child Development Center Advisory Board. He also volunteers with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Rise Against Hunger.

Marks and his wife, Shannon, live in Mountain Brook with their two sons, Henry and John William, and are members of Canterbury United Methodist Church.

“I am excited to join River Bank & Trust as part of the River Financial Services team,” Marks said. “I'll build lasting relationships with clients and help them navigate investment planning, retirement preparation and financial decisions that shape their future.”