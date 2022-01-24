Hand and Stone massage and spa opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photos by Eric Taunton. Reagan Langner, left, and Caroline Goldasich stand in Hand and Stone’s new facility in Vestavia Hills.

Vestavia Hills now has another massage and spa. The national massage franchise, Hand and Stone, launched a Vestavia location Dec. 13.

Hand and Stone was brought to town by wellness enthusiast Caroline Goldasich and her husband, John.

Caroline said they are excited to see people take care of their skin and overall health through the franchise.

“It’s something that I am really excited to bring to the community,” Caroline said. “I think that the Vestavia Hills community is going to really respond well and enjoy this concept.”

Hand and Stone offers professional massage services including its signature hot stone massage as well as facial treatments, Himalayan salt massages, Swedish massages, sports, deep tissue, prenatal and oncology massages.

These massages are performed by licensed massage therapists and estheticians, according to a press release from Hand and Stone.

Until recently, Caroline was a stay-at-home mom for 12 years, she said. She wanted to get back to work but she was too busy to figure out what she would like to do, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, gave the Goldasichs time to decide what Caroline could do, she said.

“During COVID, we had a lot of time to talk and explore,” Caroline said. “We really felt like there was a need in Birmingham for a business model like this.”

John is an investment banker who specializes in multi-unit franchises, Caroline said. Though they have experience in working with franchises, they’ve never had one of their own, she said.

They began doing research on the franchise, got to know and became more involved with employees at the company, she said.

Caroline said she’s been interested in skin care since she was a little girl. Her fascination with skin care was passed down from her grandmother.

“I was always fascinated by everything she did to take care of her skin and I carried all of that with me,” Caroline said.

She said skin care also appeals to her as both a mom and a woman. Forty percent of Hand and Stone’s revenue, she said, comes from their skin care services including facials, microderm abrasions and dermal infusions.

There are 500 Hand and Stone spas across the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release, with two more being planned to open in Alabama.

“All Hand and Stone services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and massage therapists,” read the press release. “The brand’s commitment to guest experience has translated to an unparalleled level of expertise at each location, supported by best-in-class training and ongoing education resources. At Hand and Stone Vestavia Hills, members will have access to a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skin care and massage treatments, ensuring a tranquil, relaxing and comfortable environment.”

According to the business’ website, each visit begins with a consultation and a review of any patient conditions. All rooms have “individual sound and lighting controls with the highest quality heated tables, covered in clean crisp linens and a plush blanket,” Hand and Stone said on their website.

The spa is located at 716 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108 and open on Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit handandstone.com.