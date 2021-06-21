Grandview primary care coming to Parkside at Dolly Ridge development

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harbert Realty. Parkside at Dolly Ridge will bring retail and office space to Cahaba Heights next year.

The leading tenant at the new Parkside at the Dolly Ridge development has been announced.

Grandview Medical Group Primary Care will occupy about 4,200 square feet of the nearly 15,000-square-foot mixed-use project, said Thom Hickman, vice president of development at Harbert Realty Services.

“I think it fits very well into Vestavia,” Hickman said.

Hickman said the development, initially announced last summer, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but work is ongoing to find more tenants and lease the space, which will be a newly constructed, two-story building adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.

“Parkside on Dolly Ridge is a well-designed project that complements the city’s investment in the athletic fields and elementary school improvements,” Hickman said in a news release.

The start of construction for the development is slated for July, with a targeted opening date for the primary care clinic set for May 2022, Hickman said.

The primary care facility is associated with Grandview Medical Center and is part of the hospital’s satellite system, Hickman said.

Hickman said no other tenants are known at this time, but they are looking for tenants who, like Grandview’s primary care office, will fit well into the city and the area.

“We are in discussion with community-oriented prospects for a coffee shop/cafe, fitness concepts, spa and wellness on the lower level and professional office tenants for the remaining space on the upper level,” Hickman said in the release.

Hickman and Casey Howard with Harbert Retail will handle the leasing. Hickman joined Harbert in March 2020 after acquiring the site for Parkside at Dolly Ridge in 2019 as the owner of Dolly Ridge Development, Harbert stated in the release.