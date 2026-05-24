Grandview Health to gain majority ownership in Vestavia surgery center

× Expand Photo from Surgical Institute of Alabama website Surgeons work at the Surgical Institute of Alabama in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Grandview Health, an affiliate of Community Health Systems, has signed an agreement to acquire majority ownership in the Surgical Institute of Alabama at 1021 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, giving Grandview Health four outpatient surgery centers.

The Surgical Institute of Alabama, founded by Dr. Swaid Swaid, performs more than 8,000 surgery cases per year and has six operating rooms, two procedure rooms, nine pre-operation beds and nine post-acute care beds. Surgical specialists practicing there deliver neurospine, orthospine, orthopedics, total joint reconstruction, general, urology and pain management procedures.

The deal was expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Grandview Health also operates the Birmingham Musculoskeletal Institute, which opened in April, as well as the Grandview Urology Surgery Center and Grandview Endoscopy Center on the campus of Grandview Medical Center off U.S. 280. This deal will give Community Health Systems a total of 37 ambulatory surgery centers.

For more information about the Surgical Institute of Alabama, visit siaasc.com or call 205-421-4803.