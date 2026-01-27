Ghostwriter Howard Perlstein to share tips on using books to build your brand

× Expand Photo from Howard Perlstein website Howard Perlstein

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is offering a ghostwriting Lunch and Learn event this Thursday, Jan. 29, to help business people build their brand, establish their authority and open new doors of opportunity.

Ghostwriter Howard Pearlstein will be the speaker and will share how writing a book can help people showcase their expertise, voice and story.

The Lunch and Learn event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce room at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Click here to register.

For more information, call the chamber at 205-823-5011