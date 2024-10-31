Get To Know: Vestavia Nails and VIP Nails & Spa owner Tu Le

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Tu Lee is the owner of Vestavia Nails and Spa and VIP Nails & Spa.

Tu Le is the owner of Vestavia Nails at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 123, in The Shops at Oak Park in Rocky Ridge and VIP Nails & Spa at 617 Montgomery Highway in downtown Vestavia Hills.

Q: How long have you been in this business?

A: Almost 18 years. 2007 until now.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to get into this?

A: I was working as a nail technician. I was going to school as an MBA [master’s in business administration] student also, but my husband said it was his dream to own a salon, so I said OK. So we pooled our money together. We were just dating then, and we got a salon. It was small, and when the [Champion Ballroom] dance studio moved out [of The Shops at Oak Park], we moved here. It’s 3,500 square feet. We were very excited.

Q: Why do you like being in this business?

A: I like people. I like what I do. I make people feel pretty. I feel like a therapist while I’m working on people. When I have my hair done, I feel pretty. I feel good about myself. It’s the same feeling for nails. We do facials, and we do waxing, and we do a lot. Now we just started a new head spa, which is trending all over the internet, but not many people in town are doing it.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: We sing karaoke. I like to go and watch my son play soccer. It’s exciting. Not much [else]. I’m a workaholic.

Q: What’s your best karaoke song?

A: We do Vietnamese, so it’s hard to say. I met my husband at a karaoke bar. If it means anything, we both can sing OK. We like to sing, and I think that’s what struck him at first.