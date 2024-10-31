Get To Know: Vestavia Nails and VIP Nails & Spa owner Tu Le

by

Tu Le is the owner of Vestavia Nails at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 123, in The Shops at Oak Park in Rocky Ridge and VIP Nails & Spa at 617 Montgomery Highway in downtown Vestavia Hills.

Q: How long have you been in this business?

A: Almost 18 years. 2007 until now.

Q: What made you decide you wanted to get into this?

A: I was working as a nail technician. I was going to school as an MBA [master’s in business administration] student also, but my husband said it was his dream to own a salon, so I said OK. So we pooled our money together. We were just dating then, and we got a salon. It was small, and when the [Champion Ballroom] dance studio moved out [of The Shops at Oak Park], we moved here. It’s 3,500 square feet. We were very excited.

Q: Why do you like being in this business?

A: I like people. I like what I do. I make people feel pretty. I feel like a therapist while I’m working on people. When I have my hair done, I feel pretty. I feel good about myself. It’s the same feeling for nails. We do facials, and we do waxing, and we do a lot. Now we just started a new head spa, which is trending all over the internet, but not many people in town are doing it.

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: We sing karaoke. I like to go and watch my son play soccer. It’s exciting. Not much [else]. I’m a workaholic.

Q: What’s your best karaoke song?

A: We do Vietnamese, so it’s hard to say. I met my husband at a karaoke bar. If it means anything, we both can sing OK. We like to sing, and I think that’s what struck him at first.