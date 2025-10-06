Get To Know: Patrick McCown, Snapper Grabbers Land & Sea

Expand Photo courtesy of Snapper Grabbers Land & Sea. Chef Patrick McCown, left, with Chef Tim Hughes.

Q: How long have you worked there?

A: I have been with Snapper Grabber’s for 10 years, hired to run their Coastal Kitchen food truck. After two years of serving the surrounding municipalities of Vestavia, our popularity grew and we decided to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant connected to the seafood market. In 2017 we opened Land & Sea Cafe.

Q: What makes Snapper Grabbers unique?

A: Snapper Grabber’s Land & Sea is a unique, multifaceted specialty market offering the freshest variety of seafood, prime cuts of meat, a curated selection of fine wines along with delicious offerings in our Grab-n-Go coolers of dips, spreads and sides. Land & Sea Cafe features a unique array of coastal-inspired culinary delights and carefully crafted sandwiches, gumbo, chowder, salads and more.

Q: What is one menu item that is popular among customers?

A: The Fish Tacos are one of our most popular menu items, featuring grilled Mahi Mahi, cilantro-lime slaw, sriracha crema, queso fresco cheese and fried jalapeños. The fried shrimp, burgers and grilled fish sandwiches are definitely a close second.

Q: What is your favorite part of your job? Why?

A: What I love most about being a part of Land & Sea markets is our customers. Our daily commitment is to our customers. Our ultimate goal goes beyond a simple purchase; it is about building a sense of community, trust, loyalty, inspiring creativity and developing long-term professional relationships and friendships that have sustained over the years. Vestavia is our home, our customers are our family.

Q: What is your personal favorite off the menu and why?

A: My personal “off-the-menu” favorite would be a crab cake sandwich. Hand-made in house with fresh Alabama blue crab, sautéed in butter, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce, spring lettuces and tomato along with a cold beer. Simple, delicious and sublime.