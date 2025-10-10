Get to Know: Kelly Connelly, entrepreneur

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Kelly Connelly balances real estate and charcuterie boards through her businesses in Vestavia, combining creativity, organization and a passion for helping others feel celebrated.

Kelly Connelly is a new realtor with ERA King and owner of Occasions for a Purpose.

Q: How did you start Occasions for a Purpose?

A: So I’ve worked for nonprofits, and then I wanted to go out and plan events on my own, so that’s what Occasions for a Purpose is. I liked to do fundraising events, and I’ve always done that. I mean, since I can remember — just planning all of it, all kinds of events. Then when I went out on my own, I did that for a couple of years — then COVID hit. So then I was like, well, there’s no event — so what do I do now? And I started making charcuterie boards. I posted one on Instagram, and other people were like, ooh, I want one of those. And I was like, oh wait — OK, this may be something here. That’s what I’ve been doing for five years. It just kind of took off! I’ve done everything from boxes to go, kids’ lunches, school fundraisers — whatever anyone needs.

Q: What goes into planning a charcuterie board?

A: It’s really whatever the store has. But the last time, I made an island at a new business that opened. I just got to go in there, pick all the things they had, and they sliced it up for me. I went in there and built a big island. I mean, I just like to go with the basic stuff — you know, things people will like. I’m not gonna pick anything weird. But it’s fun because it’s a nice creative outlet for me.

Q: How do you stay organized planning events?

A: I’m a very organized person — maybe a little too organized. Just the logistics of things, like real estate stuff, and keeping up with the checklists and the to-dos. I mean, that just comes very naturally to me. So I write everything down. I have a lot of to-do lists, Excel spreadsheets, calendars, electronic calendars and writing calendars. I’m very organized. I have to stay on top of everything.

Q: How did you make the jump from your event planning business into real estate?

A: When I moved and bought my own house, I was like, this is a really fun process, and I’d like to be able to help other people do that as well. So it took some time, but when I finally decided to jump out there — get the license, do all the testing and start working — I just really wanted to help people move on to their next chapter in buying or selling their house and move forward. It’s always fun to help people move toward their goal or start a new chapter — and that’s the same with events. Planning something fun — a wedding, baby shower or buying or selling a house.