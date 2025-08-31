Get to Know: Hanna Jones, Bitty Beauty Studio

Hanna Jones is a makeup technician at Bitty Beauty Studio, located at 3109 Blue Lake Dr Suite 205 in Vestavia Hills.

Q: How long have you worked at Bitty Beauty and what do you do specifically?

A: I started in April of this year and I started with lash extensions. I do brow tint, brow laminations and shaping, spray tanning, I travel for that if people need to, and hair tinsel.

Q: Your spray tanning services travel?

A:Yes, so the spray-tanning is mobile now. We're about to move into a larger space. We just have so many services.

Q: What is your favorite part of your day working at Bitty Beauty Studio?

A: It's hard to choose my favorite part of the day, just because I love it all. But I would say the client's satisfaction is my favorite. When they get up from the chair and they look in the mirror and just light up, knowing that I've helped them feel beautiful, it's just truly a moment. It's also a time where we're not on our phones, which is rare. So, they have to lay there with their eyes closed to have their lashes done, and so even the most shy people may decide to open up and we remember things about each other and check in on each other's lives when they come back in. It's not just giving services, but it's also establishing those relationships and it's just really nice to be able to do that.

Q: Are your clients mostly women? Do you have any men that are clients?

A: It's going to be predominantly women, but we, of course, welcome men with open arms. They deserve self-care and looking their best, too.There's actually a man, he drives about an hour just to have his brows waxed. There are those men who do enjoy feeling pampered and we obviously welcome them as well, but it's going to be mainly women, yes.

Q: How long does hair tinsel take to put in?

A: Maybe 15 minutes or less. It really is and it's for all hair types so it doesn't matter if you're have really curly hair if you have curly or straight it's going to work for anyone

Q: When did you decide to kind of break into this industry?

A: I went to get my brows done back in February. And we just really headed off personality wise and very big on supporting women and men who come in and just walking them through life, just kind of on the same page with that. And then I asked her about her Academy, about the training. And she was looking for someone to come on board as her business was growing. She needed someone. That's kind of where all of that started.

Q: What was your “ah ha” moment where you knew this industry was your calling?

A: Being in the Academy was kind of my “ah ha” moment. I was thinking about the bigger picture in life of what I wanted to do each day and what I wanted it to look like. It just brings me so much joy when I wake up and get to express myself and be creative with the outfits that I choose. And, and then, you know, in the studio, we're vibing to music and laughing and encouraging each other all while we're, we're rendering amazing, beautiful services and helping, helping women feel great about themselves.