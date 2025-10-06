Get to Know: Emily Tuttle, Bistro V

× Expand Staff photo. Emily Tuttle is co-owner of Bistro V in Vestavia Hills.

As co-owner of Bistro V, located at 521 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Emily Tuttle has helped guide the restaurant since its earliest days. She oversees operations and hospitality, working closely with her business partner, Jeremy Downey, to keep the popular local spot running smoothly.

Q: How and when did Bistro V get started?

A: Bistro V opened on June 4, 2010. My business partner, Jeremy, and I had worked together at City Hall Diner. We thought we could continue working in the same spot after City Hall Diner closed. We’ve been open for 15 years now!

Q: What is your favorite thing about owning the restaurant?

A: My favorite thing about owning a restaurant is being a part of people’s lives. Guests come to celebrate birthdays, graduations, new careers. They also come just to enjoy a good meal. We have the opportunity to contribute to good memories. I love that.

Q: Is there a specific moment or incident that sparked your love for food?

A: I’ve always loved food. I love even more the ceremony of gathering with friends or family to enjoy time and food together.

Q: What makes your menu or culinary approach unique?

A: I think we are unique in that we try to create a space where people can feel very comfortable and come as they are but we offer really good food.

Q: What values are most important in how you run your business?

A: I value treating our staff and guests with consideration and respect.

Q: Is there a customer favorite dish that surprised you?

A: The new surprise customer favorite for me is the Chicken Parmesan. I know it sounds like something that is on so many menus but it really is exceptional. The guests who know, love it.

Q: What’s next for Bistro V?

A: We will continue to offer amazing food and friendly service.