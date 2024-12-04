Get to know: Dr. Susan Rathmell, clinical psychologist and owner of Upward Behavioral Health

Dr. Susan Rathmell is a licensed clinical psychologist and owner of Upward Behavioral Health. In this interview, she outlines some of the services Upward provides.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: Upward Behavioral Health provides evidence-based, results-driven treatment for a wide array of mental and behavioral health concerns, such as depression, anxiety, panic and PTSD.

We also offer gold standard, medication-free treatments for conditions that are often harder to find care for, such as insomnia, adult ADHD,OCD, chronic pain, tic disorder and phobia.

Upward also provides comprehensive autism and ADHD evaluations for children and adults.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I'm Dr. Susan Rathmell, licensed clinical psychologist and owner of Upward Behavioral Health. I've been in practice in Alabama for 17 years.

About six months ago, I gathered together some of the most gifted clinicians I've ever had the pleasure of working with, and, together, we opened Upward.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: We're able to offer care for conditions that most other practices don't offer, such as insomnia.

Did you know that as many as 30% of Americans have insomnia? If you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep three or more nights a week,then you may have insomnia. And, if you're ready for a medication-free, permanent solution, then we can help.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Susan Rathmell Upward Behavioral Health provides mental health services for patients throughout the state.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: Over and over, our clients tell us they appreciate the measurable life changing progress that we help them make, and they're especially grateful that they get to achieve this progress in just a few weeks' time.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: Therapy is much more than a supportive conversation. Therapy is health care, and therapy is a science. At Upward, we only offer treatment that is relationship-focused, evidence-based and data-driven. Our approach to care means that, within a few weeks, you will see measurable results and meaningful progress.

A common example is our treatment for insomnia, which will help you resolve within six weeks' time.

If you're ready for treatment that works, then you belong at Upward.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A:Upward is proud to offer services to clients anywhere in the state of Alabama. We offer in-person appointments in the Birmingham area, and telehealth appointments to clients anywhere in the state. Our telehealth platform is secure and easy to use even for the technologically challenged. This also applies to our child and adult autism and ADHD evaluations.