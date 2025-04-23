Get to Know Diem Tran, manicurist at Nailtique in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Diem Tran is a manicurist at the Nailtique nail salon in Cahaba Heights.

Q: How long have you worked here?

A: I just started. I just moved to Alabama from Virginia. I’ve been here since a week before Thanksgiving.

Q: What brought you to Alabama?

A: My dad had a stroke. He’s better now. That’s why I work now.

Q: Have you been in this business before?

A: Yes, my mom and dad had a salon when I was younger.

Q: What do you like about being a manicurist?

A: Talking to people. It’s rewarding. You make people happy when they leave. Their nails are pretty and shiny like a diamond.

Q: How long have you done nail work?

A: My mom and dad had a salon when I was 6. I did little girls’ polish changes.

Q: What do you think about Alabama?

A: I like it. It’s very inexpensive. No toll tunnels. No Powerball. No casino with tables. Everybody’s so sweet.

Q: Do you get to have a lot of interesting conversations with customers?

A: Yes, a lot — stuff that I don’t want to know sometimes. It makes you feel like you’re normal because everybody else has problems a lot more than you. So you’re like, “Oh, OK, my life’s not that bad.”

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I like playing with my chickens. I like playing with my goat, my five cats. I like to go to the shooting range, play pool, watch movies.

Q: That’s a lot of cats to take care of.

A: Oh, but they’re so fun. I can’t get no more though. That’s enough. I’d save them all if I could.

Q: What are your cats’ names?

A: Princess is 15. Xena is 5 months. Warrior is 5 months. Snowball is 1 year, and Lynn is 1 year.

Q: Xena, Warrior, Princess — Is that from the show?

A: Yeah, the show. I love that show.

Q: How did you get so many different kinds of animals?

A: My dad loves living off the land. We have a lot of land. He loves gardening and raising animals. It’s small right now. We haven’t been here long. My dad’s only been here two years.

Q: So you go to the shooting range. How did you get into shooting?

A: My son is in the Air Force, so that’s what we have in common. When he comes to visit, that’s what he likes to do. I also like to eat.

Q: What is your favorite restaurant since you’ve been here?

A: Mudtown.

Q: What’s your favorite dish there?

A: The shrimp and grits, the crabcakes and the burgers.

Q: Have you done other jobs besides manicurist?

A: No.

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

A: Right now, I’m watching “The Chosen.” It’s not really a movie. It’s a series, but I really like it. It’s really close to the Bible. I like that it brings the characters to life.

Q: What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A: I like “Prince of Persia” and “Interstellar.”

Q: If you weren’t doing this, what other type of job might you do?

A: Interior decorating. I’m really good at it. I love it. I love decorating my house.