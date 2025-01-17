Get to know: Danica Kempinski, owner of HOTWORX Vestavia Hills

Danica Kempinski is the owner of HOTWORX in Vestavia Hills. In this interview, she shares what sets a HOTWORX workout apart from other workouts and how she got started with the studio.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: HOTWORX Vestavia Hills is a 24/7 infrared fitness studio, meaning that you work out and exercise in infrared saunas.

Q: How did you get involved with the business?

A: I got involved with HOTWORX because I actually have been a yoga instructor for more than 10 years. I teach other forms of fitness, and [HOTWORX] holds a virtual instructor competition every year to look for their newest virtual instructors. I applied in 2020, ended up winning, and fell in love with the product, the brand, the people, the benefits, and decided to purchase one myself.

Q: What sets you apart from your competitors?

A: I find this question interesting because I don't really know of any competitors of HOTWORX. I don't know anywhere else that you can go work out in an infrared sauna and experience that same experience. Compared to other fitness studios, we are adding another level of health and wellness.

Not only are we 24/7 with unlimited access, but we are affordable and we provide infrared therapy during our workouts. So, it's just a whole different type of fitness.

Q: What would your customers say they like about you?

A: They love the results they see. Our customers love the benefits they feel from infrared therapy and the results that they see and feel.

People show up with a million different reasons to visit our studio, and to hear their stories about no longer feeling pain from arthritis or finding more mobility, being able to do stairs again—whatever it is—that's what keeps bringing people back. People love the results and the benefits that they are seeing.

Q: Give us your elevator pitch.

A: HOTWORX is the fitness of the future. Adding the layer of infrared therapy to your workout routine is a game changer. Everybody wants a quick fix—a pill or something they can do that will quickly get them the results they want. Well, HOTWORX is it. You are not only going to experience a massive amount of calorie burn, but you're also going to feel skin rejuvenation, anti-inflammation, reduction of pain—all within 45- or 15-minute sessions. That's pretty amazing.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add?

A: I think it's important to note that your first session is free. This is like no other workout, so we want you to experience it, understand it, feel it, and see for yourself how it is.

As one of the virtual instructors, I have had the opportunity to travel the country and meet members not only in my studio but in so many other studios. The stories that I have heard about the life changes that have happened when people step foot into a HOTWORX have been miraculous, and I just love it and want to share it with everyone.