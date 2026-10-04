From weeknight wraps to game day glory: The Kitchen by Market serves Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Kitchen by Market owner Chris Moses, left, helps two customers at Kitchen by Market.

The Kitchen by Market, founded by Chris Moses, opened with a straightforward premise: grocery shopping takes time, and most people don’t want to spend it. With two locations, including one in Mountain Brook Village, the market offers pre-made meals and customizable options for customers seeking an alternative to traditional grocery stores.

Moses said the concept grew from observing how people actually shop. “Grocery shopping is a chore these days,” he said. “Food shopping has become mechanical and time-consuming. It should be simple, convenient, fast.”

The idea addresses a genuine pain point for many shoppers, particularly those managing busy schedules who view grocery trips as another item on an already full to-do list.

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. You can grab wraps and ready meals at Kitchen by Market.

The market’s main appeal is its combination of self-serve options and prepared foods. Customers can choose from pre-made wraps, chicken salad, Tre Luna items and Break-up cookies, or build their own meals from available ingredients. The market also stocks a range of protein-focused options and ready-to-eat meals designed for quick consumption. Rather than browsing multiple aisles for ingredients, customers can grab prepared options or assemble simple meals in minutes.

A particular challenge the business identifies is shopping for smaller households. “One to two people serving is hard to shop for,” Moses said. “You end up buying too much and throwing some away. Here, you get what you need. We offer single-serve to family options, ensuring customers purchase exactly what they’ll use.” This model aims to address food waste — a common complaint among people living alone or in two-person households who struggle with portion sizes designed for families.

The approach appeals to a specific demographic: working professionals, single individuals, and small families prioritizing convenience and speed. These customers typically view grocery shopping as transactional rather than recreational, seeking efficiency over selection.

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. The steaks are popular at Kitchen by Market in Vestavia Hills.

Beyond weekday meal options, The Kitchen by Market has become particularly busy during football season. The market stocks party supplies, dips, snacks and pies — items that see increased demand when games begin.

“Party supplies, dips, snacks and pies are a huge hit. We are football central during the season,” Moses said. This seasonal surge reflects a broader shopping pattern where convenience-focused retailers often see traffic spikes during major sporting events and gatherings.

The Kitchen by Market operates in a growing segment of convenience-focused retail, competing against meal-kit services, fast-casual restaurants and traditional grocers expanding their prepared foods sections. Larger grocery chains have taken note of this trend, with many now offering expanded grab-and-go sections and pre-made meals.

Whether the model successfully addresses the broader frustration with grocery shopping remains to be seen. The core proposition — faster, simpler shopping for convenience-minded customers — is straightforward enough. For now, The Kitchen by Market is one option among several for Vestavia Hills shoppers looking for quick, ready-to-eat meals without the traditional grocery store experience.