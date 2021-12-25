Former Pet Vet owner to open new grooming, medical facility

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Orbe Sanchez trims fur behind Olive’s ears during her grooming appointment at Happy Dog Baths and Grooming in Crestline Village. Owner Mike Mahaffey plans to expand operations to a location in Vestavia Hills.

Following the success of the Crestline Village location, Happy Dog Baths and Grooming owner Mike Mahaffey is opening a second location in the former Subway space at the Vestavia Hills City Center.

Mahaffey said the plan is for the business to open in mid-January, following slight renovations to the space, including adding a couple of walls and adding equipment necessary to groom, bathe and take care of dogs.

Mahaffey and his wife, Kris, owned Pet Vet veterinary clinics in Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills until December 2020, and when the new owners of those clinics spun the grooming part of Pet Vet to Mahaffey in April 2021, he opened Happy Dog in Mountain Brook to great success.

Mahaffey said the location gained about 1,000 new clients in a year, and he expects similar success in Vestavia, where he said there is no groomer in that part of the city.

“We cater to dogs of all shapes and sizes,” Mahaffey said.

The business offers grooming, bathing and add-ons, including brush outs, blow outs, nail trims, blueberry facials and laser treatments, and he said he wants to eventually offer other services like dog massages, but isn’t quite there yet.

Kris Mahaffey will also provide medical services at the location, Mike Mahaffey said.

While dogs are pets, Mahaffey said for so many, they’re much more.

“Dogs are very much a part of our family, like our children,” Mahaffey said. “They need maintenance.”

The location’s address is 678 Montgomery Highway and will be open Monday through Friday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 205-490-1798.