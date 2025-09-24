Fifth Third Bank plans to build bank branch in Liberty Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fifth Third Bank This is the NextGen version of Fifth Third Bank's newest bank branches.

Fifth Third Bank, a Cincinnati-based bank, recently expanded into Alabama and plans to build a bank branch in the Liberty Park community in Vestavia Hills.

The bank has chosen an outparcel of the Publix shopping center in Liberty Park at 3178 Rush St.

The plan is for a 1,900-square-foot building with an open layout and modular seating instead of traditional teller lines, said Jennie Fisher, a spokeswoman for the bank. The bank is still working through permitting and will finalize a construction timeline after that, but the target opening date is the second half of 2026, Fisher said.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Fifth Third Bank plans to build and open a new bank branch at 3178 Rush St. on an outparcel in the Publix shopping center in Liberty Park.

Fifth Third Bank moved into Alabama in August with the opening of its first Alabama branch in Huntsville. In three years, the bank plans to have 15 financial centers across Alabama — 10 in the Huntsville metro area and five in the Birmingham metro area, a company statement said.

Fifth Third Bank currently has more than 1,100 branch locations and more than 2,400 ATMs across 12 states, including Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The bank in late 2024 announced plans to open 200 new retail locations by 2028, primarily in fast-growing Southeast markets. Since then, the bank has secured about 80% of those locations. This expansion will put about 50% of the bank’s branches in the Southeast by the end of 2028.

Branches built between 2022 and 2024 are averaging over $25 million in deposit balances within the first 12 months after opening, significantly outpacing expectations. The bank projects deposit growth of approximately $15 billion to $20 billion over the next seven years, driven by continued expansion and maturation of Southeast branch investments.

"Our Southeast expansion over the past decade demonstrates a thoughtful, disciplined growth strategy that prioritizes exceptional customer service and ongoing community investment," said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer of Fifth Third Bank, in a press release. "Our approach ensures we build with purpose — establishing density in the right places to meet customers where they are while making a positive impact on the local community. As Alabama continues to grow, we’re committed to being a trusted financial partner for those who now call it home."

Learn more about Fifth Third’s entry into Alabama at 53.com/Alabama.