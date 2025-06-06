Feathers women's boutique to open June 9 in Park South Plaza

× Expand Photos from the Feathers website

Feathers, a new women’s clothing boutique, is scheduled to open Monday, June 9, in the former location of the Mia Moda women’s boutique at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 105, in the Park South Plaza shopping center.

The new store is between the Gary Anthony Salon and Diplomat Deli.

The grand opening celebration will be from 1 to 6 p.m. and include giveaways and wine. Regular hours for the store will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information or to check out some of the merchandise, go to shopfeathersboutique.com or call 205-440-1288.