Farmer’s markets up and running in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Manon Burris fills a bin with October beans at Andy’s Farm Market in Vestavia Hills on March 27. The market has seen an increase in business in wake of the new coronavirus pandemic.

One of the signs of the coming summer season is the opening of farmer’s markets, and Vestavia Hills has several open for business.

ANDY’S FARM MARKET

Mandy Tamber with the market on Rocky Ridge Road said they have “all kinds of stuff,” from cantaloupes, honeydew melons, potatoes, watermelons, tomatoes and more.

Despite the spread of COVID-19, Andy’s Market, along with its nursery, is seeing record sales, both Tamber and owner Andy Burris said.

“It is crazy busy,” Tamber said.

This is the first time in her 15 years at the business that Tamber has had to order from vendors daily, she said.

Burris said anything that helps people grow their own food is selling well, as it is still deemed essential business with the selling of food.

“We have plenty of space for people to walk around and stay 6 feet apart,” Burris said.

Other items like corn, rolls, cakes, casseroles and grits are also sold.

The store allows people to safely get out of the house and walk around, Burris said.

Andy’s, at 2480 Rocky Ridge Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The store is also offering call-in orders and curbside pickup, and patrons can pay on the phone or at pickup, Tamber said.

VESTAVIA HILLS FARMER’S MARKET

The Vestavia Hills Farmer’s Market has again taken up residence at Scout Square on U.S. 31 near the Vestavia Hills City Center, with proceeds benefiting the food pantry at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

This year’s market, open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will run from May 13 to Aug. 26, said Jarry Taylor, who helps run the market.

Items for sale will be similar to years past, Taylor said. Farmers are bringing vegetables and fruit, along with kettle corn, snow cones, oils, vinegars, other food items and arts and crafts.

Taylor said the market averages between 100 and 150 people each Wednesday, and sometimes sees between 200 and 250 people, depending on the week.

In order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Taylor said vendors and organizers are following product safety guidelines, using gloves and offering hand sanitizer for use at the market.

MURPHREE’S MARKET AND GARDEN CENTER

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center, at 4212 Dolly Ridge Road, opened in March and will run through December, owner Brad Murphree said.

The market offers peaches, strawberries, corn, tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables, along with its garden center.

Murphree said he is trying to expand the store’s garden center and has recently repaved the parking lot. The garden center is seasonal and will offer pumpkins and Christmas trees in the fall and winter, respectively, Murphree said.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and major holidays.