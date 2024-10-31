Faces of Vestavia Hills: Rin Glover pours out love for Cala Coffee

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Rin Glover, a barista at Cala Coffee in Cahaba Heights, prepares an Autummatcha, one of Cala Coffee’s seasonal drink that features matcha, milk and autumn spice syrup. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

When the working world hustles in the door of Cala Coffee in Vestavia Hills, barista Rin Glover provides customers with a deep breath.

Glover’s visually-driven mind drew her to Cala in April, after seeing how their polished social media platforms resonated with her marketing education.

“I am a very creative person. I work in the film industry, so working somewhere that allows people to be creative is very important to me,” Glover said.

“Coffee shops make me productive,” she continued. “With work hustle culture, we have people that go to work and then home. Cala is that third space where you can be productive amongst your community.”

Glover has seen an influx of customers needing a space to study, with the holiday season bringing an increased workload for students.

“I like the constant flow, it is like a game where I’m doing a little dance behind the counter,” Glover laughed.

Cala, located on Autumn Lane, offers in-house roasted coffee and a variety of seasonal fall drinks. Glover personally enjoys the Autummatcha and bourbon cappuccino.

“Before, I learned how to make coffee, but at Cala, I learned how to perfect it. Seasonal hot drinks allow me to put practice into making latte art,” Glover said.

Grab a fall drink from Glover at Cala’s location in Cahaba Heights and check out her creative projects on Instagram @rin.glover.