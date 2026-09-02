El ZunZún celebrates eighth anniversary, expands to Mondays

× Expand Photo courtesy of El ZunZún

El ZunZún recently celebrated its eighth anniversary on Aug. 31 in Cahaba Heights while expanding its weekly schedule to include Mondays, with Labor Day as an exception to the new schedule.

The Mexican restaurant marked eight years with anniversary specials.

Owned by Becky Satterfield, who also serves as the restaurant's pastry chef, El ZunZún serves Mexican cuisine along with freshly squeezed margaritas.

The restaurant takes its name from "el zunzún," a Caribbean nickname for the hummingbird. Satterfield drew inspiration from the ruby-throated hummingbird and its annual migration between Mexico and Alabama when developing the restaurant's concept and menu.

El ZunZún is located at 4105 Crosshaven Drive in the Cahaba Heights neighborhood of Vestavia Hills. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit el-zunzun.com.