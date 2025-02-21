Edelweiss Heirlooms opens in Park South Plaza in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson EdelWeiss Heirlooms has opened at 1425 Montgomery HIghway, Suite 119, in the Park South Plaza shopping center in Vestavia Hills.

Edelweiss Heirlooms has opened at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 119, in the Park South Plaza shopping center in Vestavia Hills.

The store sells European and American fine collectibles, antiques and gifts. The merchandise includes antique furniture, paintings and dishes, as well as authentic German nutcrackers, smokers, pyramids, ceramics, wood miniatures and more. Gift wrapping is available.

For more information, call 205-572-5879 or visit edelweissheirlooms.com.