Dr. Savannah Roseberry opens Align & Thrive Chiropractic in Vestavia Hills

Dr. Savannah Roseberry recently celebrated the opening of Align & Thrive Chiropractic at 100 Century Park South, Suite 120, in Vestavia Hills.

The practice, which opened July 15, had a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12 and is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday and is closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Roseberry has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a doctorate in chiropractic from Sherman College in South Carolina.

For more information, visit alignandthrivebham.com or call 205-276-8737.