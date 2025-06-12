Dr. Sarah Flanagan replaces Dr. Edgar Luna at Vestavia Dental

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Dental Dr. Sarah Flanagan is the new dentist at Vestavia Dental, as of mid-April 2025.

Dr. Sarah Flanagan is the new dentist at Vestavia Dental at 2496 Rocky Ridge Road, replacing Dr. Edgar Luna in April.

A Birmingham-area native, Flanagan graduated with honors from Birmingham-Southern College in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She then graduated with honors from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 2005 and now has decades of experience.

Flanagan is a member of the American Dental Association, the Alabama Dental Association, the Birmingham District Dental Association and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics. She and her husband have two young sons. They are members of Canterbury United Methodist Church.

Luna had been with Vestavia Dental since 2023.

For more information, go to lifedentalgroup.com/vestavia-dental or call 205-822-6669.