Dr. Joseph Hamm retires from Vestavia Pediatrics after 38 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Pediatrics Vestavia Pediatrics recently celebrated the retirement of Dr. Joseph Hamm, center, after 38 years with the practice

Dr. Joseph Hamm has retired after 38 years with Vestavia Pediatrics.

Hamm is a 1979 graduate of Auburn University. He completed medical school at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham and completed both his internship and residency at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama. Hamm joined Vestavia Pediatrics in July 1986.

The medical practice also recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of having Dr. Richard Stone as a part of the group and welcomed a new physician, Dr. Abby Bennett.

Bennett is a summa cum laude graduate of Auburn University. She completed medical school at the University of Alabama in Birmingham and completed her pediatric residency at Children’s of Alabama. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.