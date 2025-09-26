Dog grooming business coming to Shoppes at City Hall

× Expand Photo from Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique website Martin and Kayla Briggs plan to open Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique in The Shoppes at City Hall in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Cahaba Heights residents Martin and Kayla Briggs plan to open a dog grooming business called Splash and Dash Groomerie and Boutique in The Shoppes at City Hall at 1064 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1,062.

The Briggs plan to provide grooming, bathing and general hygiene services for dogs, including ear cleaning, nail trimming and teeth brushing as well as the sale of related retail products, such as grooming supplies and pet wellness merchandise. Service will be provided by appointment only, with no boarding of dogs, city records show.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Aug. 25 gave conditional use approval for operation of the business on Aug. 25. Splash and Dash is a growing national franchise with more than 20 locations across the United States.

For more information, visit splashanddashfordogs.com or call 2025-266-7173.