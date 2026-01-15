Dermatology and Skin Care Center adds new doctor, nurse practitioner

× Expand Photos from Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham website The newest members of the team at Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, are, from left, Dr. Elizabeth Chase and certified registered nurse practitioner Hannah George.

The Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham at 2470 Rocky Ridge Road recently welcomed Dr. Elizabeth Chase and certified registered nurse practitioner Hannah George to the practice.

Chase, a Jackson, Mississippi, native, earned her undergraduate degree in art and biology from the University of Mississippi, graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors and was inducted into the Ole Miss Hall of Fame. She completed medical school at the University of Mississippi with honors, followed by a dermatology residency at the University of Kansas Medical Center, where she served as chief surgical resident. She then completed a Mohs micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center — one of the largest Mohs training programs in the country.

Since 2016, Chase has performed thousands of Mohs surgeries and provides comprehensive procedural dermatology care. Board certified in both dermatology and Mohs surgery, she is also a fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery, representing the highest level of training in the field. Previously clinical faculty at the University of Texas San Antonio, Chase has authored numerous publications, presented at national meetings and mentored medical students and residents.

George is a board-certified nurse practitioner with extensive experience in medical dermatology. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2017 and has been caring for patients with a wide range of skin conditions ever since.

After completing her graduate studies, George moved to Houston, Texas, where she practiced in a dermatology clinic for five years. During this time, she developed a strong passion for treating acne, psoriasis and other chronic skin conditions, as well as performing thorough full-body skin examinations to promote early detection and prevention of skin cancers.

For more information about the Dermatology and Skin Care Center of Birmingham, go to bhamdermatology.com or call 205-978-3336.