× Expand Merchandise at Dear Emmaline in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Dear Emmaline is moving from its current location on Canyon Road to the Vestavia City Center across the street.

The business’s new location will be near Newk’s Express Cafe and Karen’s Hallmark.

The store carries children’s clothing, accessories and more. Dear Emmaline is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to shopdearemmaline.com or call 205-842-1544.