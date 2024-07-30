Dave's Hot Chicken to open 1st Alabama location in Vestavia City Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors Dave's Hot Chicken serves chicken tenders and chicken sliders.

Yet another chicken restaurant is coming to Vestavia Hills.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, based in Pasadena, California, plans to open a new restaurant in the Vestavia City Center in October, according to the leasing company for the City Center.

The restaurant plans to open in a 3,600-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ironstone Pizza, said Madison Grooms of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. IronStone Pizza closed in 2019.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of Dave's Hot Chicken in Vestavia Hills, marking our first-ever location in Alabama,” said Tony Moyer, owner of the Dave’s Hot Chicken in Vestavia, in a press release. “This milestone represents a significant step in our expansion journey. We can't wait to introduce our signature blend of flavors and spices to the local community, offering a unique culinary experience that we believe will quickly become a go-to destination for chicken enthusiasts throughout the area."

Dave’s Hot Chicken serves chicken tenders and chicken sliders, with seven levels of heat (no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper). The restaurant also serves fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, water, tea, soft drinks and milkshakes.

The Vestavia City Center and Dave’s Hot Chicken plan a series of events and promotions in conjunction with the grand opening, including free swag bags for the first 100 customers, Grooms said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 and in seven years has grown to at least 200 locations in at least 32 states, Dubai and Canada, according to the company’s website. At least 19 more locations are labeled as “coming soon,” including the one in Vestavia Hills and another in Madison, Alabama. Other new areas where Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants are planned include Georgia, North Dakota, Vermont and Saudi Arabia.

This is the latest in a string of chicken restaurants coming to Vestavia Hills. Just down U.S. 31, a Guthrie’s chicken restaurant is under construction in the former location of Hardee’s at 1437 Montgomery Highway, between Hollywood Outdoor Living and Vestavia Bowl and is expected to open by Christmas. Also, a Waldo’s Chicken and Beer restaurant is under construction with a Big Bad Breakfast in a new building on the site of the former Motor Lodge at 1467 Montgomery Highway.

Other restaurants in Vestavia Hills that specialize in chicken include Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Baumhower’s Victory Grille, Zaxby’s and Milo’s.