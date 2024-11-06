Dave's Hot Chicken opening at Vestavia City Center this week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dave's Hot Chicken Dave's Hot Chicken is opening in the Vestavia City Center at 632 Montgomery Highway, officially on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

After months of preparation, Dave’s Hot Chicken, based in Pasadena, California, plans to open a restaurant in the Vestavia City Center this Friday, Nov. 8, the company said.

The restaurant is opening at 632 Montgomery Highway in a 3,600-square-foot space formerly occupied by Ironstone Pizza, which closed in 2019.

Dave’s Hot Chicken serves chicken tenders and chicken sliders, with seven levels of heat (no spice, lite mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper). The restaurant also serves fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, water, tea, soft drinks and milkshakes.

Hours for the Vestavia Hills location are 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded in 2017 and in seven years has grown to more than 220 locations in at least 37 states, according to the company’s website. About 40 more locations are labeled as “coming soon,” including one in Madison, Alabama.

This is the latest in a string of chicken restaurants coming to Vestavia Hills. Just down U.S. 31, a Guthrie’s chicken restaurant is under construction in the former location of Hardee’s at 1437 Montgomery Highway, between Hollywood Outdoor Living and Vestavia Bowl. Also, a Waldo’s Chicken and Beer restaurant is under construction with a Big Bad Breakfast in a new building on the site of the former Motor Lodge at 1467 Montgomery Highway.

Other restaurants in Vestavia Hills that specialize in chicken include Chick-fil-A, Buffalo Wild Wings, Baumhower’s Victory Grille, Zaxby’s and Milo’s.