Darnell’s Fun Stuff: More than a gift shop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Darnell’s Fun Stuff. A display at Darnell’s Fun Stuff showcases a mix of locally themed merchandise, including Vestavia Hills Rebels gear and Alabama and Auburn college team items.

Most people have a go-to spot for just about everything: a favorite coffee place, a reliable dry cleaner or a mechanic they actually trust. For a whole lot of Vestavia Hills families, Darnell’s Fun Stuff on Morgan Drive has quietly become that place for gifts.

Since 1988, owner Sherri Darnell has been helping people mark life’s biggest moments — new babies, weddings, graduations and birthdays — with something that actually means something. The difference is in the details. Everything at Fun Stuff is personalized, and nearly all of it is done right there in the store, from engraving and monogramming to embroidery, vinyl work and sublimation. Most orders are ready the next day.

It’s the kind of small business that doesn’t need a lot of advertising because its customers do the talking. And after more than three decades in the same community, Sherri Darnell has built something that goes well beyond a gift shop — she’s built relationships.

The story of how Fun Stuff came to be is one of those happy accidents that turned into a calling. Before opening the store, Darnell spent her days designing and sewing custom outfits for her three young daughters. She was good at it — good enough that she eventually began showing her work at wholesale gift markets in Atlanta and Dallas. The exposure opened her eyes to an industry she hadn’t considered, and she never looked back.

What sets Fun Stuff apart from the click-and-ship convenience of online shopping isn’t just the next-day turnaround. It’s what happens when a customer walks through the door with a vague idea and leaves with something they couldn’t have imagined on their own.

“When customers visit our store, ideas often evolve into something even more meaningful and unique,” Darnell said. “Customers are often limited only by their imagination, and our store provides an environment where creativity and personalization can truly flourish.”

That creativity has found a loyal audience in Vestavia Hills, where Darnell has lived for more than 40 years. She raised her three daughters here, watched them go through local schools and built the kind of deep community ties that can’t be manufactured. Today, some of her earliest customers are bringing their own children in to shop.

“One of the greatest joys has been watching generations of families grow up with Fun Stuff,” she said. “We now celebrate graduations, weddings and life’s milestones with families we’ve known for decades.”

That connection to Vestavia Hills City Schools has been just as personal. All three of Darnell’s daughters came up through the system, and now her grandchildren are doing the same. Supporting school fundraisers and community organizations isn’t a marketing strategy; it’s gratitude in action.

After more than 35 years, Darnell is still traveling to gift markets in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and beyond, chasing new ideas and staying ahead of trends. But when she reflects on what the business has meant, the inventory isn’t what comes to mind.

“It is those relationships, not just the business itself, that have made this journey so rewarding,” she said.

Darnell’s Fun Stuff is located at 3370 Morgan Drive in Rocky Ridge Plaza, Vestavia Hills. The store can be reached at 205-823-3688 or darnellsfunstuff@gmail.com. Visit funstuffgifts.com for more information.