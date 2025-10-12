Darnell’s Fun Stuff delivers gifts — and good cheer — in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jordyn Davis Darnell’s Fun Stuff in Vestavia Hills offers personalized gifts, creative services and community connection — with delivery, friendship and care part of the experience.

For more than 35 years, Darnell’s Fun Stuff has served Vestavia Hills shoppers looking for thoughtful gifts — from birthday and baby items to stationery, monogrammed keepsakes and custom announcements.

Located at 3370 Morgan Drive in Rocky Ridge Plaza, the store offers personalized items and in-house services such as engraving, printing, vinyl work, sandblasting and sublimation. Customers can also request gift wrapping that includes “big bows, lots of ribbon and attention to detail,” said longtime employee Lisa McLeod.

McLeod has worked at Darnell’s for 11 years, ever since a church friend encouraged her to visit the shop after moving to Birmingham. Now, she says, “We’ve built relationships with a lot of regular customers, and I’ve made many friends through the store.”

The team, led by owner Sherri Darnell, is known for service that extends beyond the storefront. “She started delivering during COVID,” McLeod said. “If someone can’t make it to the store, we deliver. We’ve driven out to Greystone and other areas — sometimes for $10 packages, but I know Sherri doesn’t mind.”

More than just a gift shop, Darnell’s aims to be a place of connection. “We try to lift people’s spirits when they come in,” McLeod said. “We want customers to feel welcome and supported through our personalized items.”

Learn more at darnellsfunstuff.com or call 205-823-3688.