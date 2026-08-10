Create living wall art at Andy's Garden Center

× Expand Image courtesy of Andy's Garden Center

Andy's Garden Center will host a "Build Your Own Mounted Staghorn Fern Workshop" on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10-11 a.m.

During the hands-on workshop, participants will transform a staghorn fern into a piece of living wall art using a natural wood mounting board, preserved moss and other materials. Instructors will guide attendees through the mounting process and explain how to care for the finished fern at home.

Registration includes a staghorn fern, natural wood mounting board, moss, mounting materials, hanging hardware, step-by-step instruction and a take-home care guide. No previous experience is required.

The workshop will be held at Andy's Garden Center, 3351 Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills.

Registration is $54.99 plus tax, and space is limited. To register, visit andysgardencenter.com.