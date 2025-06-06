Courtney Davis named first female president of Davis Architects

× Expand Photo courtesy of Davis Architects Courtney Pittman

Courtney Pittman, a resident of Vestavia Hills for 12 years, has been named the first female president of Davis Architects, Alabama’s oldest continually operating architecture firm.

She is replacing Neil Davis, who after 48 years with the firm is transitioning to the role of board chairman.

In conjunction with the change, Davis Architects is pursuing certification as a women’s business enterprise, a milestone that is meaningful to Davis because his late mother, Helen Sellers Davis, was Alabama’s first licensed female architect in 1936.

Pittman has been a licensed architect with the firm for more than 20 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Auburn University. Originally from Mobile, Pittman began her career in Charlotte before returning to Alabama in 2003.

She has led impactful projects across education, the arts, athletics and civic spaces, always with a focus on wellness, sustainability and collaboration. Active in both industry and community leadership, she serves on boards for the Cahaba River Society and the University of Alabama’s College of Engineering.

For more information about Davis Architects, go to dadot.com or call 205-332-7482.